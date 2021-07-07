Carole S. Richardson, 81, of Granite City, Illinois went to be with the Lord and gained her Heavenly wings at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 while under the loving hospice care at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born January 7, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Hamilton) Schneider. She married the love of her life, John Carl Richardson on April 19, 1959 in Alton and he passed away on March 6, 2015. Carole retired from the Utilization Department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, where she had had over 25 years of dedicated service, serving many of them in Medical Records. Carole was a very spiritual woman and served the Lord her entire life. She had a beautiful collection of angels and was very talented in making porcelain dolls, crocheting, sewing, stenciling, oil painting and toll painting. She loved remodeling and redecorating and was never intimidated to tackle any Do-It-Yourself project to enhance her home. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Carole is survived by a son, John C. Richardson III and Dana of Granite City; a daughter, Deborah Richardson Stauffer of Granite City; four grandchildren and spouses, Heather and Keith Perigo, Brittni Richardson, Chris and Candace Stauffer and Andrea and Adam Young; ten great grandchildren, Rylee and Anderson John Perigo, Madison, Taylor, Evan, Mackenzie, Keegan and Payton Stauffer and Willa and Wells Young; a sister, Dorothy Calloway of Texas; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Lola and Lyndall Newell of Fosterburg, Sadie and Arthur Lewis of Arnold, Missouri, Lucy Richardson of Granite City and Nancy Richardson of Bethalto; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 55 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald “Jack” Frasier and two sisters, Helen Wilson and Carlois Scott. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com