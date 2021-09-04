Carole L. Meyer, age 80, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 in her home. Carole was born on October 18, 1940 in Benton, MO, a daughter of the late Earsel Thompson and Josephine (Niederkorn) Thompson.
Carole was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She retired as a clerk from Chouteau Township after thirty years of dedicated service. Carole never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Carole loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a dear friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Pefferkorn; and by three brothers, Jim Thompson, Bud Thompson and Ronald Thompson.
She is survived by her loving children, Charles Meyer of Granite City, IL, Kenneth (Jeniffer) Meyer of Rochester, NY, Brian (Lee Anah) Meyer of Granite City, IL, Jeffrey (Theresa) Meyer of Auberndale, FL and Brenda (Tammy Gremminger) Meyer of Robertsville, MO; dear siblings, Henry Thompson, Mike (Donna) Thompson, Randy (Jana) Thompson, Joan Rock, Barbara (Neal) Dittlinger, Peggy Thompson and Brenda (Harlen) Guethle; proud grandmother to Doug Meyer, Jayden Meyer, Logan Meyer, Colin Meyer, Brianne (Alex Theodorakis) Meyer, Davis and Sophia, extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Stephen Thompson officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel or church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.