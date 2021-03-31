Carole F. “Mi Mi” McDonald, 79 of Granite City passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Carole was born on August 12, 1941 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Lawrence and Alberta (Key) Miller.
Carole was a homemaker and mom who enjoyed her days of gardening and taking care of her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Carole is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Carl McDonald; her daughter, Laura Meehan of Collinsville, IL; son, Kelly McDonald and Jim Davis of St. Louis, MO; granddaughter, Erika Meehan of Maryland Heights, MO; brothers, Ronald Miller of Peoria, AZ, David and Linda Miller of St. Louis, MO and her loved doggies, Sparky and Abby.
In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and Prudence Miller.
A private visitation will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.