Carol Ann Holland, 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Sat. Aug. 20, 2022 at her home with her family at her side while under hospice care.
She was born Dec. 13, 1944 in Tiff, MO to the late Martha (Boyer) Ferris) and Karl Holland.
Carol had worked at FleishmanHillard. She had been an avid pool player but was best known for her love of animals and support of the Granite City A.P.A.
She is survived by 4 children: Tracy (Johnny) Overturf, Kathy (Raymond) Robertson-Mordis, Teri (Douglas) Loyd and Kelly Padgett; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Renee Todaro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Angela Padgett; and 2 grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 25, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Granite City Association for the Protection of Animals.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.