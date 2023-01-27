Carol A. Chambers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:59 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born December 5, 1936, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Louise (Mejaski) Johnson. She married Richard Wade Chambers on September 24, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri and he passed away on December 27, 2015. She and her husband were the owners and operators of Reliable Gas in Wood River for many years until their retirement. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Delores Chambers of Madison; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Charles McCoy of Granite City; three grandchildren and spouses, Chelsea and Andy Asadorian of Granite City, Maddison and Erik Ocampo of Pontoon Beach and Rebecca McCoy of Collinsville; a great granddaughter, Mary Asadorian; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com