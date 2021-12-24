Carol Ann Fletcher, 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:22 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 23, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
She was born Jan. 19, 1946 in Beardstown, IL to the late Carl Raymond & Wilma Ruth (Hiles) Fletcher,
Carol Ann had been a medical office assistant, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter’s EUCC. Carol Ann loved life and greatly enjoyed time with her family and friends. She loved being outdoors, gardening, camping, swimming and diving and was quite the cook and seamstress and liked her Yeti cup beers.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Michelle (Joe) Weidner of Pontoon Beach, IL, Denise (Mike) Mayes-Lemons and Amy Hayes of Granite City; a son: John “JB” Wallace of Granite City; 5 grandchildren: Ashley Weidner, Cody Mayes, Trent Kimbel, Hannah Weidner and Troy Kimbel; and 2 great-grandchildren: Elias Joseph and Payzlee Rayne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry William Fletcher.
Services are private.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.