Carmin C. Diddle-McGaughey, 72, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:31 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born November 22, 1949 in Mississippi County, Missouri, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Virginia (McCutchen) Dickerman. Carmin had worked many years as home health caregiver, worked in early childhood development and had also worked in real estate. She was a member of Heritage Church in Granite City. She cherished her family and loved being “Grape” to all of her beloved grandchildren. She had a love for nature and enjoyed birds, flowers and trees. She is survived by four children and spouses, Darren and Angela Ward of Wood River, David and Bobbi Ward of Brighton, Angela and John Neal of Edwardsville and Nicole Diddle and Michael Nunez of Rector, Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren, Kyle, Heather, Kelsey, Brittany, Austin, Jordan, Maycie, J.T., Kirsten, Kayleigh, Hayden, Jayda and Sean; many great grandchildren; six brothers and spouses, Jay and Donna Dickerman, Steve and Barb Dickerman, Rev. Greg and Sandy Dickerman, Randy and Marlene Dickerman, Rod and Linda Dickerman and Terry Dickerman; two sisters, Lori Aiello and Gina Seltzer; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ward. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Greg Dickerman officiating. Memorials may be made to Heritage Church in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
