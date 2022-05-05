Carmen Hahn

Carmen “Diane” Hahn, age 75, of Madison, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Diane was born on September 14, 1946 in Carbondale, IL, a daughter of the late William and Adeline (Bowen) Robertson.
Diane was a faithful member of Solid Rock Free Methodist Community Church in Pontoon Beach, IL and she loved going to church to serve the Lord. She was also a talented pianist who had enjoyed playing at the church. Diane had worked many years as an executive secretary for Ernst & Young in St. Louis, MO. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Diane loved life, she loved to laugh, get her nails done but most of all she loved her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. Diane will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving children, Melissa (Clint) Hummel of Granite City, IL, Shelly (Leif) Froyen of Seattle, WA, David Hahn of Madison, IL and Brian Hahn of Madison, IL; brother, Jim (Judi) Robertson of Arnold, MO; sister-in-law, Hedy Hahn of Collinsville, IL; proud grandmother to Jessica (Jeff) Puder of Granite City, IL, Jennifer (Abi) Antele of Maryville, IL, Isaac Hummel of Granite City, IL and Jacob Hummel of Palmyra, MO; proud great-grandmother to Lias Antele, Annabelle Antele and Leona Puder; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Javier Quintana and Pastor Gloelma Quintana officiating the funeral service. Private interment will be held at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Solid Rock Free Methodist Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.