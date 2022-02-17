Carla Lynn Fry, age 70, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Carla was born on February 4, 1952 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Olen Ernest Hinchcliff and Sadie Aline (Colp) Burch.
Carla was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, significant other, aunt and a dear friend to many. She never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Carla had a green thumb and she enjoyed having many plants in her home, she also enjoyed shopping and making crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. Carla will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Carla was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Hinchcliff.
She is survived by her loving children, Rob (Christina) Fry of Worden, IL and Krista (fiancé, Paul Soliben) Fry of Edwardsville, IL; dear sisters, Lavenia May Taylor of Tulsa, OK, Cora Jean (Vernon) Harris of Granite City, IL, Bonnie (Charles) Hungate of Granite City, IL and Cathy (David) Venegoni of Arnold, MO; significant other, Bill McMurtrey of Madison, IL; proud grandmother to Megan Fry, Emilie Fry, Austin Jackels, Isabella Soliben, Madelyn Soliben and Tate Dycus; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Mike Fry officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.