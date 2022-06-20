Carl Edward Williams Jr., 73, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:37 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant, Missouri. He was born April 26, 1949 in Granite City, a son of the late Carl E. Williams Sr. and Mary (Gulash) Williams. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. He enjoyed his early days of fishing and enjoyed fish aquariums. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. Carl is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Michelle Williams of Granite City; four grandchildren, John Edward, Elizabeth Lee, Luke Ryan and Rachel Ann Williams; his former wife, Mary (Straubinger) Williams of Granite City; a niece, Patricia Affeldt; several aunts; uncles; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Affeldt.
In celebration of his life, a private family service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com