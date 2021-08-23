Carl Ray McDonald, 83 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Collinsville with his beloved daughter and granddaughter by his side.
Carl was born on October 8, 1937 in Granite City; the son of the late Thomas and Lela Fern (Alexander) McDonald. Carl was a chemist for United States Steel and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City where he was choir director. Carl was an active member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge #835 as well as Scottish Rite in Belleville. Carl was an outdoorsman who was a member of Ducks Unlimited, the NRA and enjoyed tracking migratory waterfowl as well as hunting ducks and geese. He was an avid fisherman and an expert woodworker and a member of S.O.A.R. and had a talent for duck calling. Carl was well known as a very giving and selfless person who was willing to help anyone in need. Most of all Carl loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Carl is survived by and will be missed by his daughter; Laura Meehan of Collinsville, IL; son Kelly McDonald and Jim Davis of St. Louis, MO; granddaughter, Erika Meehan of Maryland Heights, MO; brother, Roger McDonald and his doggies Sparky and Abby.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife Carol F. (Miller) McDonald on March 29, 2021 and his sister, Barbara Modrusic.
In celebration of Carl’s life, a visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with Masonic service at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.