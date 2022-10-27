Carl Leroy Petty, 88 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center on October 25, 2022.
Carl was born July 1, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Carl A. and Gertrude (Jacobs) Petty. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Gertrude Smith. Carl served his Country in the United States Army. He worked for Granite City Steel as a Stationary Engineer in the Power Plant. After 37 years of service there, he retired in 1990.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and an active member of the men’s club, Quad City Amvets Post 204, and Knights of Columbus Council 1098. Carl’s biggest love was for his family, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, he not only enjoyed cooking, but was good at it. In his own words, “he liked to play a game that resembled golf”.
Survivors include his wife, Gertrude P. Petty of Granite City, Illinois; son, Joseph (Laurie) Petty of League City, Texas; daughter, Patricia (John) Becherer of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, James P. Petty of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren: Abby (Tripp)Bartholomew, James (Mary Givens) Becherer, Andrew Petty, Daniel Petty, Nicole Petty, and Carley Petty; great-grandchild, Audrey June Bartholomew; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Petty; mother and stepfather, Gertrude and Robert Barkley; and brother, Eugene Petty.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, Granite City. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Holy Family Catholic Church.