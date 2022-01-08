Carl J. Linhart, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born December 14, 1929 in Zborov, Czechoslovakia, a son of the late Karl and Veronica (Rimarcik) Linhart. He married Joan S. (Schwendeman) Linhart in October 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she passed away on June 4, 2016. He retired in 1993 from Granite City Steel after 40 years of dedicated service as a bricklayer and was a member of the Bricklayer’s Local #8. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and a member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098. Carl had a love for baseball and had played professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers and was a member of the Illinois State Sports Hall of Fame and the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. He cherished his family, had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing. Carl was an amazing storyteller. He loved to share stories about his childhood in Czechoslovakia and his new life in the United States. He fondly remembers the good times of playing professional baseball and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Jerry Petrillo of Granite City; three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Colleen Linhart of Makena, Mark and Tami Linhart of Granite City and Patrick and Sherrie Linhart of Gillespie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Judy Linhart of Collinsville; other extended family and friends. In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, a Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to Heartland Hospice. Services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Granite City. www.irwinchapel.com
