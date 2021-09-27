Calvin Leroy Elmore, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born August 31, 1938 in Granite City, a son of the late Calvin W. and Rosalee (Warmack) Elmore. He married Melba M. (Siebert) Elmore on September 27, 1958 in Granite City and she survives. Calvin had worked at Tri-City Grocery for 14 years and later worked at Air Products in Granite City, retiring in 2000 after over 34 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed getting together with the members of S.O.A.R. and enjoyed watching car racing, NASCAR, wrestling and the old western classics. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Richard Biason of Collinsville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Shari Elmore of Granite City and Steven and Ildiko Elmore of Northbrook, Illinois; seven grandchildren and spouses, Nichole and Wesley Herche, Joshua and Rachel Done, Jamie and Brian Worker, Matthew and Michelle Biason, Melissa Biason, Samantha Elmore and Nicholas Elmore; eight great grandchildren, Abby, Ashley, Xavier, Zander, Kobi, Juno, Zoey and Mila; a sister, Shirley Holman of Granite City; a brother-in-law, Shelby Siebert of Granite City; three sisters-in-law, Maxine Melching of Ellis Grove, Illinois, Evelyn Siebert of Maine and Peggy Jocewicz of Wisconsin; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Richard Ripley; a sister-in-law, Carrol Siebert and four brothers-in-law, Wesley Siebert, William Holman, Charlie Weber and Joseph Jocewicz. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com