Bryant “Henry” Wyatt, 64 of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home.
He was born on November 17, 1957 in Granite City to Kenneth Wyatt and Alice (Monroe) Brown.
Henry married Susan Kimbrel in Granite City, IL on July 26, 1991.
The loving husband and father was a manager at Imo’s Pizza in Granite City for several years. He enjoyed going to the AMVETS in Pontoon Beach and also enjoyed movies and music. Henry also loved his animals.
Besides his wife, Henry is survived by 5 daughters: Amy (Mike) Monce of House Springs, MO, Heather Yates (Sean Courtney) of Granite City, Angela (Earl) Clark of Granite City, Brittney (Jesse) Castleman of Granite City and Lucinda (Deron) Powers of Granite City; a son, Dustin (Randi) Wyatt of Witt, IL; 15 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also surviving are 2 brothers: Daniel Wyatt of Granite City and Scott (Madonna) Wyatt of Granite City and 2 sisters: Annice (Ed) Bodi of Bethalto, IL and Laura Schubert of Bethalto and Carrie Thomas, a long time family friend.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Bambi Meeks.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
