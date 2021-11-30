Bryan “Butch” Scott Skaggs, 59, of Park Hills, Mo died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on November 7, 1962 in Bonne Terrre, MO to Don and Patsy (Brotherton) Skaggs.
Butch worked for Ron’s Tires in Farmington, MO.
He enjoyed working on cars and being outdoors.
Butch is survived by a brother, Don S. (Sherie) Skaggs; 2 sisters: Kim (Kenny) Duncan of Park Hills, MO and Linda (Lenny) Smith of Farmington, MO; his girlfriend, Marcia Plank of Park Hills, Mo and his dog, Emmett.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents.
Professional service entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
