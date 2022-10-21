Bronda D. Picker, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. She was born July 28, 1953 in Clayton, Missouri, a daughter of the late Bennie W. and Blanche S. (Fourcault) Picker. She retired from Emerson Electric after many years of dedicated service as a collections clerk. She loved her days of playing Bingo, had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. She cherished her family and loved the holiday gatherings. She had an outgoing and loving personality and was known to some as “Bubbles”. Bronda is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby A. and Nancy J. Picker of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Bernard L. “Buz” and Carla S. Picker of Wentzville, Missouri; a sister, Benita M. Picker of Bridgeton, Missouri; nephews and nieces, Bobby A. and Holly Picker Jr., Danielle E. and Chad Hendricks and DeAnne V. and Brian Oswald; several great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy W. Picker.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com