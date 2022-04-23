Brian D. Earney, 68, of Springville, Tennessee and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. He was born September 26, 1953 in Granite City, a son of the late Howard A. “Scotty” and Annie T. (Hoy) Earney. He had worked for the Granite City School District with many years of dedicated service as a laborer and was a member of the Laborers Local #397. Brian proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Brian and his two daughters were lifetime member of the VFW Post #1300 in Granite City and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was an avid fisherman who spent most days on the lake near Buchanan Resort. Brian enjoyed sitting on his front porch sipping a cold white can and listening to good tunes where a good time was had by all who joined him. He loved spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and his two grand pups, Jackson and Scotch. Brian is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kellie and Scott Grimes of Granite City and Kathrine and Nathan Robbins of Fairview Heights; two grandchildren, Desiray “Dizzy” Grimes and Matthew “Bugs” Reed; a brother, Lawrence Earney of Granite City; a sister, Mary Whitehead of Granite City; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and many great friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tim Earney and Howard “Kelley” Earney. In celebration of his life, a gathering will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with military rites accorded at 5:00 p.m. and also a celebration of his life will be held in the Annabel Room at Buchanan Resort in Springville, Tennessee on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post #1300, 2401 Century Drive, Granite City, IL 62040. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
