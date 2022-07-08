Brett A. Stedman born March 20, 1983 at Anderson hospital in Maryville 39 of Granite City passed away Tuesday July 6, 2022 in the Emergency Room of Gateway Hospital.
He is proceeded in death by father Mark H. Stedman.
Survivors are his mother Christine P. Stedman nee(Atnip) and partner Michael Gracey of Godfrey, sister Amy B. and Kenneth Day of Granite City, niece Brooke C. Nicolosi and Mark A. Cline of Lebanon, nephews Logan M. Chance and wife Danielle Chance of Granite City, Lucas M. Chance of Caseyville, great nieces Kassidy C. Cline and Aspyn Chance and great nephew Kolton J. Duckworth.
Brett loved taking his niece Kassidy fishing and playing with his great nephew any chance he got. He was really a big kid at heart and got his most enjoyment out of being around his great nieces and nephews. They always brought a smile to his face and he always did as they wanted. He also enjoyed cooking and making meals. He always loved being in the kitchen and coming up with new food ideas. He was the type of person who would truly give his shirt off his back.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 13, 2022 from 4pm – 7pm service at 7pm
Funeral Services at Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City, Il 62040
In Lue of flowers donations can be made in care of the family