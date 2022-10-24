Brett Allen Presswood, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born September 12, 1961 in Granite City, a son of David L. (Roberta) Presswood Sr. of Granite City and the late Linda Martin. He had worked many years as an electrician and enjoyed building and tinkering around his house. He enjoyed days of barbequing, playing pool, watching sports and being with family and friends. In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by a daughter, Nichole Coad of Edwardsville; a grandson, Logan Williams; a brother, David L. Presswood Jr. of Granite City; a sister, Vicki Presswood of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Lela Presswood.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com