Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Low around 60F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low around 60F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.