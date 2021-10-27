Brendan Wayne Woodall, 28 of Licking, MO formerly of Granite City, IL passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
Brendan was born on March 22, 1993 in Alton, IL the son of Bruce Woodall and Kellee Sweeney. Brendan was a welder and a sawmill operator last working for Storms Sawmill in Licking, MO. In his free time Brendan enjoyed being outside where he loved to fish, go camping and taking hikes. He had a love of music and of his family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
In addition to his parents, Brendan is survived by and will be missed by his sister; Amber Smith of Licking, MO; step-brother, Alex Smith of Troy, MO; step-sister, Kelsea Smith of Troy, MO; uncles and aunts, Mike and Donna Sweeney, Mark and Sharon Sweeney, Brian and Debi Wiethe, John and Trudy Brock; aunt Christina Sacha; great-aunt and uncle, Patsy and Howard Black, numerous cousins and many other close family members and friends.
Brendan was preceded in death by his grandparents; Elvis and Wanda Sweeney, Robert and Leola Woodall; grandmother, Linda Grooms; great-grandma, Jewell Black.
In celebration of Brendan’s life, a visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Watts officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Those wishing to make a contribution in Brendan’s honor may give to the American Cancer Society.