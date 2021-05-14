Brenda Luellen Ballance, 57, of Collinsville, IL, passed away Tues. May 11, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.
She was born Apr. 5, 1963 in St. Louis, MO to Billy Goodman of Bowling Green, KY and the late Jane Mansfield.
On Aug. 27, 1983, she and James “Jim” Floyd Ballance were married in Fairview Heights, IL. He preceded her in death Jan. 27, 2016.
Brenda enjoyed many career paths, working in retail at K-Mart where she met Jim, renovating homes in the Metro East and a prominent realtor for many more. She was a proud member of the 81derful’s and a dear friend to many more.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: James B. & Christine Ballance of Collinsville; 2 brothers: Scott (Teresa) Goodman and George Goodman; a sister: Tracy Goodman of Bowling Green; a niece: Courtney Scaggs of Collinsville; and a nephew: Stephen Scaggs of Bowling Green.
Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 2:30 p.m. Sat. May 22, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with James Ballance officiating.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com.