Brenda Gale Stearns, 71, of Pontoon Beach, IL died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home.
She was born on February 27, 1950 in Paris, TN to Lacy and Thelma (Dowdy) Rushing.
Brenda married Gerald Stearns in Granite City, IL in 1971.
The loving wife and mother enjoyed flower gardening.
Besides her husband, Brenda is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Tom) Crosby of Osage Beach, MO; 3 sons: Christopher Stearns of Granite City, IL, Jason Stearns of Osage Beach, MO and Greg Stearns of East Alton, IL; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Steve Rushing of Granite City, IL and 2 sisters: Pat (Kerry) Ervay of Pontoon Beach, IL and Pam (Butch) Mink of Granite City, IL.
Brenda is preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
