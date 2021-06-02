Brandon Patrick Hagopian, 36, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on October 2, 1984 in Maryville, IL to Dennis Hagopian, Sr and Patsy (Whittenburg) Hagopian.
Brandon worked in the tree service and construction industries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. His great joy in life was his children.
Brandon is survived by his parents; a daughter, Briley Hagopian of Granite City; a son, Brandon Hagopian, Jr of Granite City; a brother, Dennis Hagopian, Jr of Granite City; 5 sisters: Denise Hagopian of Granite City, Sheila (Glen) Simpson of Granite City, Belinda Hagopian of Granite City, Amber Hagopian of Granite City and April Hagopian of Granite City and his maternal grandfather, Verlon Whittenburg of Granite City. Also surviving is his special aunt, Sharon Medley of Bone Cave, TN; cousin, Jennifer Medley, whom he shared a special bond; a nephew, Brett (Kristin) Hagopian and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brandon is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Wilma Dameron and paternal grandparents, Jean and Zarzand Hagopian.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at St John Cemetery in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
