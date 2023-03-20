Boyd B. Presley Sr., 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was born May 2, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late Bledsoe Presley and the late Margaret (Pritchett) Houseman. He married the love of his life, Pauline (Snyder) Presley on April 16, 1965, in Brookport, Illinois and she survives. Boyd retired as a Regional Manager for Southern Illinois from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of dedicated service. He had also served as a building inspector for Granite City for several years. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City. He had a love of sports throughout his life, was a fan of college basketball, watching his grandchildren play sports, serving as a coach for the Little Rascals football team and many boys baseball teams in the Granite City Park District. He also participated with playing softball in the Senior Olympics and enjoyed his days of fishing. He was a past president and was very involved with the Granite City High School South Booster Club and was recognized for his years of dedication. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Boyd B. Presley Jr. and Carolyn E. Presley of Troy, Illinois; three grandchildren, Ty B. Presley, Brynn Presley and Breck Presley; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Eugene Presley.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Daniel Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com