Boyce L. Clark, 59, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:35 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at her home. She was born March 22, 1962 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a daughter of Sharon (Kiser) Clark of Granite City and the late Paul Calvin Clark. She had worked at Concordia Lutheran Services with many years of dedicated service as a liaison. She cherished her granddaughters and enjoyed attending all of their gymnastic and cheerleading events throughout the years. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her life partner of 25 years, Dan Rogers of Granite City; a son and his fiancé, Eric Clark and Julie Desbiens of Collinsville; two granddaughters, Zoeann “Zoey” Clark of Granite City and Allison “Alli” Clark of Granite City; two grandsons, Tucker Clark of Collinsville and Daniel Berck of Collinsville; a great grandson, Ivy Grace Hard; two brothers, Paul Clark of Maryland and Grant Clark of Granite City; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Closings and cancellations for Thur. Feb. 24
- Report reveals while in office Pritzker bought Illinois contractor stock
- People’s Convoy rolls through region today
- 3 Florida residents charged in East St. Louis Federal Court over alleged insurance scam
- Pedestrian killed on I-55 in St. Clair County
- Illinois House passes $1 billion extension of pension buyout plan
- Missing boy returns home
- Closings and cancellations for Fri. Feb. 25
- Alton alderman resigns, replacement named at meeting
- Kyle Watson