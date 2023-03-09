Bonnie S. Moser, 83, of St. Charles, MO passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on September 24, 1939 in Imboden, AR to William and Nancy (Boone) Poteet.
The loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time at the library and going to the casino. Bonnie enjoyed going to BINGO and socializing in her retirement community. She was an avid reader and worked crossword puzzles. She LOVED her coffee.
Bonnie is survived by 4 daughters: Jacquelyn (Rick) Patrick of Hermann, MO, Janet Moser of Montgomery, AL, JoAnn Moser of Granite City, IL and Jennifer (Mark) Floyd of St. Peters, MO; a son, Roger Moser of St. Ann, MO; 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, James (Rella) Poteet of Warrenton, MO and 2 sisters: Betty Wright of Villa Ridge, MO and Martha Kell of St. Charles, MO.
Besides her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Tillman; 4 brothers: Sherman Poteet, Bill Poteet, Gene Poteet and John Poteet and 4 sisters: Mary Wood, Ida Daile, Edna Parmer and Minnie Jones.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com