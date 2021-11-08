Bonnie Harper, 92, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her home.
Bonnie was born on January 17, 1929, in Peach Orchard, Arkansas; the daughter of the late Richard Emil and Agnes Ruth (Cleveland) Schimming. Bonnie was a telephone operator in Memphis, Tennessee, then went on to marry Charles Ronald Harper on July 21, 1948; he preceded her in death on November 9, 2009. Bonnie was a member of Third Baptist Church in Granite City and in her free time she enjoyed her days of cooking, sewing for her family, traveling, being outside camping and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Most of all Bonnie loved spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Bonnie is survived by and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law; Sandra and Bill Schrader of Florissant, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter; Cheryl Susan Harper; her brothers, Thomas Herman Schimming and Carl Schimming; and sisters, Doris Clark and Marie Barger.
In celebration of Bonnie’s life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.