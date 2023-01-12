Bobby Gene Saltsgaver, 87, of Granite City passed away January 11, 2023 at Liberty Village of Maryville in Maryville, IL
He was born to the late George Raymond Saltsgaver and Esther (Lahue) Saltsgaver Bullington on July 8, 1935 in Milltown Indiana.
Bobby Married Sharon Copeland on August 13, 1955 in New Albany, Indiana.
Bobby worked at Granite City Steel for 38 years, he retired in 1996. Bobby was a very good man, he was loved by all. He helped his friends, neighbors and loved ones whenever they needed help. He also loved spending time at his country home in Vienna, Missouri. His past times were hunting and fishing.
Bobby is survived by a son: Russell (Debra) Saltsgaver of Pontoon Beach, IL; a daughter: Robin (Paul ) Kwiatkowski of Maryville, IL; 4 grandchildren: Adam (Erica) Saltsgaver, Bryan Kwiatkowski, Jennifer (Steve) Peach and Katie ( Brian ) Knecht: 4 great-grandchildren: Leah Saltsgaver, Evan Saltsgaver, Brendan Peach, and Carter Peach;2 brothers; John (Lucille) Saltsgaver and Thomas (Elizabeth) Saltsgaver; and a sister-in-law: Rachel Saltsgaver.
Besides his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by 2 brothers: George Raymond, Jr and Jesse Jerome Saltsgaver.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.