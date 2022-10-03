Bob Lybarger, 78 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
Bob was born March 26, 1944 in Granite City, Illinois, to George and Anita (Meier) Lybarger. In 1964 he and Cathy Rajewski were married in Madison, Illinois.
He worked for the Madison Post Office as a mail carrier for 32 years before retiring in 1999. Bob was above all a family man, he loved people and to be social. He enjoyed shooting pool and previously belonged to a bowling league. Bob loved his dogs: Maggi, Rufus and Freckles.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Cathy Lybarger of Granite City, Illinois; sons: Brian (Amy) Lybarger of Granite City, Illinois, and Scott Lybarger of Granite City, Illinois; brothers: Don (Diane) Lybarger of Wood River, Illinois, and Charles (Rita) Lybarger of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Nathan Lybarger of Granite City, Illinois, and Mollie Lybarger of Granite City, Illinois; dear friends, Michael and Tammy Foley of Madison, Illinois.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judith Donaldson.
A visitation gathering will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Celebration of Life Service will start at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Jennifer Warren-Hauser officiating.