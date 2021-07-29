Billye Bart Magruder Jr. of Edwardsville passed July 28 2021 3:24 pm at Anderson Hospital Maryville.
Born July 19 1940 in Edwardsville the son of Billye B. and Julia Menoni Magruder Sr.
Married Carol Patton March 12 1966 in Meadowbrook she survives.
Also, surviving is children Billye B. (Melina) Magruder lll of South Roxanna, Dierda Magruder (Gary Fritzsche) of Worden and Paul (Kimberly) Magruder of Staunton. Grandchildren Madalyn, Mazie, Kylee, Ty, Bryce, Tanner, Hattie and Waylon. Brothers Daniel(Peggy) Magruder of Edwardsville and Robert (Doty) Magruder of Caseyville.
Proceeded by his parents and a brother Richard Magruder.
Worked at Richards’s brick for 49 years as a fork lift operator. US Army veteran was a “MP”. Loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, horse races, Cardinal baseball and Blues hockey.
He never met a stranger.
Visitation Monday August 2 2021 from 10am till noon service time at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville ,IL
Burial Roselawn Memory Gardens Bethalto, IL