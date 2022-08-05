Billy McAmish

Billy Dean McAMish, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home.
Billy was born November 10, 1936 to William A. and Noma (Grimes) McAmish in Granite City, Illinois. He married Patricia Wasyluka on November 8, 1958 and celebrated 63 years together.
He was an active member of St. John United Church of Christ where he served in the church brotherhood, the church counsel, the men’s group, and the cemetery board. He was also a member of the Jaycees and the Boy Scouts. He was a handyman, and he enjoyed to travel.
Billy is survived by his wife, Patricia McAmish of Granite City, Illinois; son, Mark McAmish of Granite City, Illinois; daughters: Monica Bahr of St. Louis, Missouri, Michelle (Pat) Wilhelmi of Rockford, Illinois, and Missy Johnston of Jupiter, Florida; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Harman of Granite City, Illinois; as well as other extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers over the years, especially the medical staff and the Vitas Hospice workers for their compassionate care.