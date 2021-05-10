Billy G. Wyatt, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Billy was born on July 11, 1931 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Grant Wyatt and Edna (Byrd) Wyatt.
Billy was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On September 16, 1967, Billy married Shirley “Pat” A. Strothkamp, the love of his life. Billy was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City IL. He retired in 1992 as a scheduler from Granite City Steel after 42 ½ years of dedicated service. He never met a stranger and he was always will in to lend a helping hand to anyone. Billy was a loving husband, father grandfather and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Wyatt; and by his sister, Betty Knecht.
He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Pat Wyatt of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Beth Wyatt of Durham, NC and Lori (Jerry) Thompson of Troy, IL; proud grandfather to Blake (Breann) Thompson, Dylan (Megan) Thompson and Karsyn Thompson; extended family and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating. Interment will be held on 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
