Billy F. Birks Jr., 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his home on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
He was born on September 21, 1955 in Granite City to Patricia Birks nee Schuman and the late Billie F. Birks, Sr.
Billy married Karen Evans on May 6, 1976 in St. Charles, Mo.
He was a retired salesman and his hobbies included taxidermy, woodworking, gardening and he also enjoyed playing the banjo.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Karen; 2 sons: Kevin (Rachel) Birks of Glen Carbon, IL and Jackie Kelley of Pontoon Beach, IL; 4 daughters; Carma Birks of Pontoon Beach, IL, Amy Birks of Pontoon Beach, IL , Lindsey (Lucas) Calvin of Granite City, IL and Lauren Birks of Granite City, IL; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and a brother: Duane Birks of Mitchell, IL
Besides his father, Billy is preceded in death by a brother: Jeffrey Birks; and a sister: Christine England.
