Billie Marie Meyer, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her home. She was born April 16, 1938 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a daughter of the late Willard Woodrow and Helen Marie (Stephenson) Robinson Sr. She married Oliver Eugene Meyer on September 14, 1956 in Cahokia and he passed away on September 16, 2014. She was a devoted wife of a farmer and cherished tending to her house and family. She was a devoted member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of bowling, playing bingo and baking and was known for her specialty cakes. Billie was devoted to her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Cindy Meyer Western of Granite City, Gary and Tara Meyer of Maryville, Robert and Terri Meyer of Granite City, Donna and Ed O'Gara of Granite City and Patty and Chris Huskamp of Granite City; eleven grandchildren and their spouses, Greg and Katie Meyer, Mandy Johnson, Kelly Meyer, Kyle and Thea Meyer, Neil and Maggie Meyer, Cory Meyer, Mallory O'Gara, Brett Huskamp, Connor O'Gara, Kayla Huskamp and Nicholas Huskamp; seven great grandchildren, Kobey Meyer Ronk, Oliver J. Meyer, Rowan Meyer, Violet Meyer, Woodrow Meyer, Howland Meyer and Andrew Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Steve Whiteside of Granite City; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Becky Robinson of Collinsville; sister-in-law, Diane Middleton of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 58 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Terry Meyer Jr.; son-in-law, Dustin Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Esmon and a brother, Bud Robinson. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville. Memorials may be made to St. John United of Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com