Bill Grove

William "Bill" Alan Grove, 74, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his residence.
Born August 22, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of George P. and Doris M. (Houser) Grove.
Bill had been a machinist for the Olin Corporation before retiring. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and trap shooting as well as an avid bowler.
On October 9, 1973 in Granite City, he married Deborah Lynn Smith. She died May 12, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Andrew (Rhonda) Grove of Belleville; two grandchildren, Dalton and Kaitlyn Grove; a brother, Mike Grove of Euless, TX; and a sister, Cynthia Hanby of Dayton, OH.
Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, Thursday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private service and burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to 5 A's Animal Shelter.