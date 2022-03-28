Betty Richardson

Betty J. Richardson 88 of Granite City passed at her home Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Born August 22, 1933 in Mounds Illinois daughter of the late John and Mattie (Lloyd) Buckingham.
Married the late Russell Richardson May 23, 1950.
Survived by children Connie Downs of Granite City and Eugene (Karen) Richardson of Bartlett, Tn.
Grandchildren Dawn and Nickalas Downs, Samantha (Timothy Jr.) Hildebrand, Kimberly Richardson,
great grandchildren Kristan (Torry Williams) Biggs, Miranda(Gabriel Ojeda) Baker, Ryan (Natalie Crane) Baker, Kaelyn and Tayler Richardson, Ashli(Noah Haas) Hupp, Heidi, Zeidyn, and Greyson Hildebrand. Great great grandchildren Austan Copeland, Jace Ojeda, Driftan Williams. Sisters Wanda Moore and Rhoda Rippy brother Marvin (Linda Alhers) Buckingham.
Be loved caretaker for many friends and family.
Preceded by sister Pauline Slater and Brother John Buckingham,
Visitation March 31, 2022 11am till service time of 1 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City Illinois Rev. Randy Vollmer. Burial Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Edwardsville.
Memorial to can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.