Betty Neeley

Betty Jo Neeley, age 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away at her daughters home in Collinsville, IL, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with her three daughters by her side. Betty was born on January 10, 1952 in Little Rock, AR, a daughter of the late Bluferd Neeley and Dollie (Earls) Neeley.
Betty retired from Granite City Steel as a pipefitter, after 30 plus years of dedicated service. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend to many. Betty loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Amber (Mike) Oseland of Collinsville, IL, Delania (Bill) Alexander of Hernando, MS and Olivia (Bryan) Reynolds of Glen Carbon, IL; dear sisters, Peggy Wall, Bertha Neeley and Liz Neeley; proud grandmother to Kadi Jo (Branden) Henderson, Chase (Sarah) Zezoff and Michael Pritchard; one great-granddaughter on the way, Elaina Jo Henderson; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Betty loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball with family and friends. She also loved playing pool and taught both her grandsons how to play. She loved planting flowers and working in her yard. Betty was a proud mother and grandmother.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Sharon Autenrieth officiating.
Private family interment will be held at Grassy Friendship Cemetery in Marble Hill, MO.
