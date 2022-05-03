Betty Jean McGee, 87, of Granite City passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 in Granite City. She was born May 5, 1934 in Collinsville to John and Estella (nee: Walk) Spreter. She married Rosser “Tom” McGee October 10, 1962; he preceded her in death in 1996.
In her free time she was a camp ground host at Pere Marquette and really enjoyed taking pride in her house and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherl Walkenbach of Granite City; grandchildren, Ashley Kuehnel, Erica (Evan) Hoffman and Cayden (Hilary) Cipher; great grandchild, Josie on the way; several nieces and nephews and many adopted grandchildren..
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; daughter, Cathy Foster; brothers, Jackie Spreter and Jim (Pat) Spreter and son in law, Robert Curt Walkenbach.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pound Pets or Granite City A.P.A.