Betty L. Howell, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home. She was born January 14, 1939 in Qulin, Missouri, a daughter of the late Raymond and Velma (Hert) McIver. She married Charles Arthur Howell on June 4, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and cherished her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, she is survived by a son, Brian Howell of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and David Muzzarelli of Granite City; four grandchildren, Katelyn Howell of Granite City, Charles (Natasha) Wilkinson of Wood River, Chelsie Wilkinson of Alabama and Christa Wilkinson of Tennessee; a great granddaughter, Caroline; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Charles Barnett of Tennessee; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Oneida Johnson and two brothers, Alan McIver and Leroy McIver. In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com