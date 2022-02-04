Betty Ruth Kessler, 82, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL.
She was born Apr. 17, 1939 in Tulare, CA to the late Jesse & Anna Mae (Means) Owens.
On June 9, 1957, she and Larry Arnold Kessler were married in Granite City. He preceded her in death Oct. 21, 2016.
Betty was a military wife for more than 20 years and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include 4 daughters: Letty Yuvienco of Collinsville, Karyn (Michael) Johns of Collinsville, Jodi (Carl) Berry of Lebanon, IL and Candi (Mark) Strehl of Highland, IL; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister: Karen Louise Ruder of FL; and a sister-in-law: Donna Kessler of Granite City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Melinda “Mendy” Sue Anderson; step-mother: Virginia Owens; and mother-in-law: Irene Wilkinson.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of services 1:00 p.m. Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
