Betty Lee James, 78, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her home. She was born February 29, 1944 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Adrian and Norma (House) Rains. She married Donald Lynn James on June 4, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 2009 from Bank of America after 15 years of service in administration. She attended Second Baptist Church throughout the years, was a fast food connoisseur and enjoyed her days of bowling. She cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and William Nation of Granite City and Carolyn and James Andrews of Granite City; eight grandchildren, Michael James Franko, Jared James Winn, Miranda Fitchett, James Andrews, Carrigan Andrews, Lukas Nation, Beau Nation and Sean Nation; a great grandchild, Rhys Kerlin; two brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Lori Rains of Granite City and Donald Rains of Carlyle; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Rains of Granite City and Juanita James of Glen Carbon; several nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Adrian Rains Jr. and John Rains and a nephew, John Michael Rains. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
