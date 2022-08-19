Betty Hermes

Betty Ruth Hermes, 85 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on August 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois, with her family by her side.
Betty was born June 24, 1937 in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Troy E. and Mae M. (Dunn) Mohon. She married Olen Hermes on June 22, 1956 in Granite City at St. John United Church of Christ. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ for many years.
She loved to travel and take trips to the boat with her dear friends. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan and watched the games with her neighbor while they would enjoy a bottle of wine. Her biggest love was for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Richard (Paula) Hermes of Cottleville, Missouri, and Laurie (John) Greco of Granite City, Illinois; sister, Sue Harrison of Carbondale, Illinois; grandchildren: Kyle (Amanda) Joyce, Tyler Hermes and fiancé Kaitlyn Gaines, Katie (Bob) Oeth, and Becky (Luke) Hachmeister; great-grandchildren: Hadley Oeth, Brayden Oeth, Beau Hachmeister, and Alayna Hachmeister; as well as special friends and family.
She was preceded by her father, Troy E. Mohon; mother, Mae Mohon-Gebhart; and husband Olen Hermes.
A private graveside service will take place at St. John Cemetery, Granite City, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.