Betty Ann Sparrow, 76, of Granite City, IL, formally of Washington Park, IL, died on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on February 16, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL to Emerson Rabey and Margaret (Little) Rabey.
Betty married Ronald Lee Sparrow in Washington Park, IL in 1963. He preceded her in death in 2004.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of the Maplewood Church of Christ in Cahokia, IL.
She enjoyed working puzzle books and taking care of her family.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Helen Sparrow of Centralia, IL; a son, William Sparrow of Granite City, IL; 2 grandchildren: John (Misty) Womack and Brandon Fisk; 3 great grandchildren: Jayden Johnston, John Womack, Jr and Sarina Womack; 2 brothers: Mark Lee Rabey of Collinsville, IL and Rodney Wayne Rabey of Collinsville, IL and a sister, Kathy (Mike) Mifflin of Collinsville, IL.
Besides her husband, Betty is preceded in death by 2 sons: Michael Albert Sparrow and Ronald Lee Sparrow; 2 brothers: James Rabey and Bennett Rabey and a sister, Katie Rabey.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Services are pending.