Bertha “Bert” F. Abel, 89, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Mon. June 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born Jan. 16, 1932 in New Minden, IL to the late Elmer C. & Vesta A. (Bateman) Meinart.
On Feb. 10, 1950, she and Robert “Bob” Dan Abel were married in Granite City. He preceded her in death Aug. 19, 2004.
Bert and Bob owned and operated Abel’s Auto Body for many years. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and loved to bowl, cook and birdwatch with a love of cardinals as well as being a Cardinals fan.
She is survived by a son: Dan (Rhonda) Abel of Pontoon Beach; 2 grandchildren: Robert Dan “Bobby” Abel and Jennifer (Eddie) Adams; 5 great-grandchildren: Domenic Collins, Amaya Adams, Olyvia Abel, Caiden Abel and Kinley Abel; 2 great-grandchildren: Cayln & Aubree Collins; and a sister: Louise Koester of Collinsville, IL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: James Robert Abel; and a sister: Betty Elaine Hamilton.
SERVICES PENDING.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Granite City A.P.A or Backstoppers.
