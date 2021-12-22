Bernell C. Haller, 94, of Marine, Illinois passed away at 3:07 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at University Care Center in Edwardsville. He was born February 22, 1927 in Pocahontas, Illinois, a son of the late Henry and Barbara Haller. He had worked for A.O. Smith where he had worked many years as an automobile frame maker. He later worked several years as a custodian at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Belleville until his retirement. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II in Kobe, Japan. He enjoyed his days of woodworking and was a member of the Handyman’s Club. He was devoted to several area churches throughout the years. Bernell is survived by three daughters, Linda Gibson of Shell Knob, Missouri, Carol Gregory of Pleasant Hill, Iowa and Diane Carroll of Highland, Illinois; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Curtis Haller of Madison, Indiana and Tim and Gina Haller of Granite City; 22 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a wife, Ethel Mae Haller; a son, David Haller and several brothers and sisters. In celebration of his life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com