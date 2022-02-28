Bernard “Barney” C. Hogan, 73, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born January 26, 1949 in Granite City, IL to Earl J. and Dorothy (Brands) Hogan.
Barney was a member of the New Creation Fellowship Church in Mitchell, IL. He enjoyed helping out his neighbors, relaxing by the lake and fishing.
Barney is survived by 3 brothers: Earl W. Hogan of Granite City, IL, Joe (Lisa) Hogan of Cabot, AR and Carl (Teresa) Hogan of Hecker, IL; 4 sisters: Grace (Frank) Parker of Granite City, IL, Earline (Kenneth) Schienschang of Smithboro, IL, Margaret Parker of Godfrey, IL and Anna (Danny) Raper of Greenville, IL; his dear friend and partner, Cheryl Haynes of Granite City, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Barney is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Tony Hogan and Michael W. Hogan; a sister, Shirley J. Hogan and a brother in law, David Parker.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com