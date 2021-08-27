Bernard “Benny” Vincent Burns, age 68, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Kindred South Hospital in St. Louis, MO, with his wife and friend Pat by his side. Benny was born on February 3, 1953 in St. Charles, MO, a son of the late Vincent Bernard Burns and Marian C. (Bextermueller) Burns.
On July 31, 1982, Benny married Sharon K. Sterlin, the love of his life in Glen Carbon, IL, six years after they met. Benny retired from U.S. Steel after 39 plus years of dedicated service. After retirement, Benny and Sharon bought a house in Arkansas on Lake Norfolk. He grew up summers fishing, water skiing and camping around the lake. It was definitely one of his happy places. Benny loved spending time with his friends Charlie and Janice visiting or working on boats and cars. He also loved traveling to the western states and he spent four awesome trips on a dude ranch with close friends Stu and Fran. Of course his other love was working or restoring classic cars. He restored a 1965 Mustang Fastback for his wife and his pride was his 1956 Chevy. Benny was a member of Okaw Valley Classic Chevy Club and Looking Glass Corvette Club. Benny will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by brother, William “Bill” Burns.
Benny is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon Burns of Glen Carbon, IL; loving sisters, Bonnie Burns of Edwardsville, IL and Elizabeth (Dale) Landolt of Pocahontas, IL; brother-in-law, James (JoAnn) Sterlin; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL, any no kill shelter or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.