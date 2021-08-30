Benjamin Thomas McDonald, 35, of Collinsville, IL passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on March 25, 1986 in Maryville, IL to John Thomas McDonald and Julie (Vogel) Lucas.
Benjamin was the owner of Been There Lawn Care in Collinsville, IL. He was passionate about his business and enjoyed fishing and all outdoor activities. He was a graduate with honors from Robert Morris University with an associate’s degree in network engineering.
The loving son and father is survived by his parents, 2 sons: Braxton Thomas McDonald and Brody Paxton Waters both of Collinsville; his step- father, Brian T. Lucas of Edwardsville, a brother, Stanley K. Lucas of Edwardsville and 2 sisters: Kassi Lynn McDonald of Collinsville and Lindsey Anne Lucas of Edwardsville.
Benjamin is preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Thomas McDonald.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com