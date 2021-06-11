Benjamin Franklin Clark III, 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:57 p.m. Thurs. June 10, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
He was born Jan. 8, 1957 in St. Louis, MO to Gloria Lucille (Wagner) Clark and the late Benjamin Franklin Clark II.
The U.S. Army veteran worked as a carpenter. He was a member of the Mexican Honorary Commission and the VFW.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving companion of 35 years: Barbara Biggs of Granite City; and her son: Brian Biggs of Glen Carbon; a beloved grandson: Liam Biggs; a sister: Linda Clark of St. Louis; 6 brothers: Bruce (Shirley) Clark of St. Louis, Mike (Debbie) Griffith of Staunton, IL, Mark (Feggy) Griffith of Glen Carbon, Melvin (Diane) Griffith of Granite City, Robert (Welie) Clark of Granite City and David (Juanita) Clark of the Philippines; a very special niece: Alexa Clark; many other nieces and nephews; and many very special friends.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leland “Richard” Clark
Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thurs. June 17, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.